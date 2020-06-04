Image Source : PIXABAY HCL brings its Commerce platform to Google Cloud.

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday said it will bring its software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud. The announcement marks the expansion of partnerships between the two companies.

HCL Commerce is a leading, Coud-native platform used by businesses across multiple industries and around the world to drive more than $100 billion in annual client revenues.

"The collaboration between Google Cloud and HCL Commerce is helping customers rapidly execute their digital transformation strategy that is rooted in the new normal," Darren Oberst, Corporate Vice President and Head of HCL Software, said in a statement.

"With the support of our global implementation partner ecosystem, we can now deliver a proven, comprehensive commerce solution across all industries, handling the challenges of today and in the future," he added.

Bringing HCL Commerce to Google Cloud will enable businesses to maintain their investments in HCL's commerce platform while also taking advantage of the global reach, security, and elasticity of Google Cloud, the two companies said.

In addition, businesses across industries will be able to develop positive, data-driven customer experiences online by leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and analytics.

"It is more important than ever for firms spanning all industries to deliver strong, customer-centric eCommerce experiences," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud.

"We're proud that Google Cloud infrastructure will power HCL Commerce, helping businesses leverage the elasticity and reliability of Google Cloud and ultimately delivering positive eCommerce experiences for customers around the world."

This latest announcement from HCL and Google Cloud expands on a deep partnership between the two companies to help organisations digitally transform. In 2019, HCL and Google Cloud announced the launch of HCL's Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise Cloud adoption worldwide.

To support customers, HCL has established three dedicated Google Cloud Native Labs in New York, London and the New Delhi area.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage