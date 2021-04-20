Google Pixel phones to get new Earth Day wallpapers

Google adding new Earth Day wallpapers for Pixel phones.

Google is introducing a handful of new Earth Day-themed wallpapers for the Pixel smartphones this week. The new wallpapers are accessible by long-pressing anywhere on the Pixel Launcher and selecting "Styles & wallpapers". Housed in "Curated Culture", these three new Earth Day Pixel wallpapers were drawn by Jeremyville.

The style anthropomorphizes fish, land creatures and even trees, showing them having a fun celebration, reports 9To5Google. Like before, it's available on the Pixel 3 and newer devices. It's not particularly optimised for the Pixel 5, 4a 5G, or 4a's front-facing hole-punch camera, according to the report.

The collection is now up to nine wallpapers following the initial February introduction and March additions, the report added. Earth Day is officially on Thursday, April 22, while all other phone owners can set the high-resolution images below. The day aims to raise awareness among the masses about climate change and global warming.

The day is recognised as the largest civic event in the world and it demands immediate action to be taken to tackle industrial pollution, oil spills, toxic waste disposal and others. 2021 marks 51 years of Earth Day.

(with IANS inputs)