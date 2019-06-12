Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL get leaked online

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL get leaked online

The Pixel 4 device would come with a square camera module at the back which would house a dual rear camera setup. 

IANS IANS
San Francisco Published on: June 12, 2019 19:28 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/ONLEAKS

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL get leaked online

Search-engine giant Google is expected to refresh its Pixel series with two new offerings Pixel 4 and 4 XL later in October, details of which have been leaked online.

According to the rumours, the Pixel 4 device would come with a square camera module at the back which would house a dual rear camera setup. 

Related Stories

This is new because until now, all Pixel models have only had a single camera sensor at the back.

The speculation also suggests that the phone would either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module at the front, or both. 

The bottom edge of the phone seems to feature two external speakers with a USB-C port in between. 

In addition, it also appears that the Pixel 4 device would not feature any front-firing speakers like the previous Pixel models. 

The device would be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset and run the upcoming Android Q operating system (OS). 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHP launches a refreshed laser printer portfolio in India Next StorySamsung Galaxy M40 Photo Gallery: Impressive mid-range smartphone with Infinity-O display  