Google Photos unlimited storage offer ending this month: Here's what happens to your photos

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Photos unlimited storage ends this month.

Google Photos is ending its free unlimited backup plan service at the end of this month. In November last year, Google had announced that the company would no longer offer its unlimited free storage for “high quality” photos on Google Photos from June 1, 2021. This means, starting next month, the users would have to pay some extra charges for any additional storage.

Google Photos currently offers unlimited free storage for all users. However, after June 1, the company would limit free storage on Google Photos to 15GB, and for any additional storage, users would have to pay for a monthly Google One subscription. So, it would be best for you to back up all your precious memories to Google Photos as soon as possible and avoid paying for the Google One subscription.

However, this doesn't apply to Pixel users globally. If you own a Pixel device, then you will continue to get unlimited free high-quality photo backups on Google Photos.

What happens to the photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos post June 1?

All photos and videos uploaded in high quality to Google Photos before the deadline won’t count towards the new 15GB limit of Google account storage. This means that all photos and videos backed up in Google Photos before June 1, will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit.

What's changing after June 1 for Google Photos users?

After June 1, all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards the 15GB limit of Google account storage. This means that once you have reached your storage limit, you can either pay for Google One subscription for additional cloud storage or delete some content to continue with the free storage service.