Google Photos gets new logo, map view, improved Memories with new overhaul for Android, iOS

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG New Google Photos for Android, iOS

Google Photos has received a major overhaul as part of the new update, version 5.0, which has led to the introduction of a new design, a new logo, and new features for us. To recall, Google Photos recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and the redesign can be a way of celebrating it with us. Read on to know about all the new things Google Photos has received.

Redesigned Google Photos for Android, iOS

Firstly, Google Photos has a new icon now. While Google keeps the pinwheel logo as a reminder to childhood memories, it now has a different look with rounded and simpler wheels.

The Google Photos app has also received a redesign for simpler and easier user experience. The app is now divided into just three sections to give 'more prominence' to photos and videos. The Photos section will include all your photos and videos with lesser space between each one of them, auto-playing videos, and bigger photo cards. The section also includes the Memories on the top, now being displayed in a card form, ditching the earlier encircled ones. The Memories section appears similar to the Facebook Stories that appear at the top of the Facebook app.

Additionally, Memories in Google Photos will now include more throwbacks such as the best images of you, your friends or family, highlights from last week, and more. The automatic creation of collages, animations and more will also be featured in Memories, instead of the For You section that no more exists.

The Search section will allow you to easily look for media based on people, places, and things relevant to you and now includes the new map view feature. The interactive map view section will help you to look for photos and videos based on location, much like on iOS' Photos app. You can zoom in and pinch over the map to find photos and videos taken in different places and they will appear right at the bottom of the map for much easier access to them.

Lastly, the Library section will include options such as Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive and more. Users in the US and Canada will also get to see a new Print option to get the images printed from the app itself.

Google Photos with new features and look has started rolling out Android and iOS users and will be fully available for all users by next week.

