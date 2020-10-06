Google introduces night mode to Android Go-backed, low-end smartphones: Know how it works

Image Source : GOOGLE Night mode on Android Go

Google has been working on introducing enhanced features for its Android Go, entry-level smartphones to make them as good as any other Android device. To take this forward, the company has now introduced night mode on Android Go, trying to bring Pixel phones' low-light photography on a budget. Read on to know more about the new camera feature on Android Go devices.

Android Go devices get night mode

Android Go smartphones will now start receiving night mode for high-quality images even in low-light. The night mode, which will be available in Google's Camera Go app, will combine hardware and software tweaks for specific low-end smartphones' camera modules.

The Android Go night mode will click a number of images and combine them to produce sharp and well-lit images, much like the night mode on many smartphones. However, it won't work like the way Google's Night Sight works in the Pixel smartphones.

It will initially roll out for the Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61 and Wiko Y81, and will eventually reach out to more Android Go smartphones with the upgraded Camera Go app.

In addition to this, Google aims to bring more camera features to Android Go devices and will soon introduce the HDR mode for high-quality pictures in various photography conditions. The feature will be available by the end of this year.

To recall, Google recently introduced the Portrait mode on Android Go smartphones for the ability to take images with the bokeh effect. This arrived with the launch of the new Camera Go app aimed for smartphones with low RAM and storage.

