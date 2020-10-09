Google Fi now selling 5G phones from Samsung.

Google wireless service Fi has now started selling new 5G phones from Samsung and Google. On the Fi website, the company has started selling the Note 20, the Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and A71 5G in the US.

"With these phones, you'll get the benefits of Fi, plus a faster connection with 5G coverage nationwide included as part of your plan," Google said in a statement on Thursday.

Fi is also available on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G).

"With Pixel 5, we brought together the ultimate Google phone and the speed of 5G. It's the fast Google phone at a helpful price. And Pixel 4a (5G) is the budget-friendly, super fast phone from Google. It has the helpful stuff you need in a phone, with an extra boost of 5G speed with Fi," the company said.

For a limited time, the customers will get $300 Fi credit while purchasing Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G, save $300 on all Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones, and save $150 on Samsung Galaxy A71 5G.

All phones are fully compatible with Fi's "nationwide" 5G network. Google last month launched a high-quality Wi-Fi platform called Orion designed to bring private, secure and fast Wi-Fi roaming for consumers at public places.

Orion Wifi works with most commercial and enterprise Wi-Fi systems, usually with no new hardware or software. Orion Wifi is currently available in the US. Google Fi and Republic Wireless are among the first cellular carriers to use this new technology.

