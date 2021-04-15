Google Chrome v90 update rolled out: Brings AV1 Codec, default HTTPS and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Chrome v90 update also forces the webpage to load in HTTPS over HTTP.

Google Chrome browser has received yet another update. The new Chrome v90 update brings a few important changes including the support for AV1 codec. This will help in optimising video conferencing with WebRTC. Apart from that, the new Chrome version renames the Feature Policy to Permissions Policy and brings the adoption of HTTPS over HTTP.

The v90 update also brings Decorative Shadow DOM as well as the ability to hide Reading List and preventing overflow using overflow: clip. Google has quietly rolled out the new update and in case you want to manually update your Chrome browser, you can tap on the three-dot icon on the top right corner and go to the About Google Chrome option under the Help option.

The company revealed the new features of the latest Chrome version via its Chrome Developers blog. Google mentioned the most notable change in the update is the addition of AV1 codec that optimises video conferencing with WebRTC. With the help of the new codec, the browser will get improve compression efficiency and reduced bandwidth consumption resulting in improved video quality.

Besides, the new Chrome update also improves connectivity on low bandwidth connections and screen sharing has become more efficient when compared to VP9. With the latest update, the Chrome browser will now redirect all websites to use HTTPS protocol instead of HTTP. When compared to HTTP, the HTTPS protocol provides a more secure environment.