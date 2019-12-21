Flipkart Year End Sale 2019 begins today: Offers on Google Pixel 3a, iPhone 7, Realme X2 and more

Image Source : FLIPKART.COM Flipkart Year End Sale announced

Flipkart has just announced its Year-End Sale 2019, which has kicked off today. The sale will go on until December 23, 2019. The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio devices and more. As for the smartphones, the offers are applicable on popular smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, iPhone 7, Realme 5 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Google Pixel 3a XL and more. In order to make the offers more attractive, the website has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions.

Apart from ICICI bank, even HDFC Bank cardholders get an advantage as some smartphones and other products have instant discount offers. The company is even offering no-cost EMI on a wide range of products.

To begin with the deals and offers, the website has listed the budget smartphones Redmi 8 and Realme 5 Pro at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively. The 6GB+64GB variant of the Realme 5 Pro is listed at Rs. 12,999, whereas the 8GB+128GB variants come with a price tag of Rs. 14,999. Even the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro is up for grabs for as low as Rs. 9,999 for its base variant.

Vivo Z1 Pro is available in two variants, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants priced at Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 13,990 respectively. Alongside the discounted prices, the buyers can also get an extra Rs. 1,000 off if the phone is bought via prepaid methods.

As for the flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is up for grabs with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. Last year's Apple iPhone XS (64GB) is currently priced at Rs. 59,990. Even the older Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models are available for starting prices of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 33,999 respectively. Even the Google Pixel 3a XL is listed at just Rs. 30,999.

The sale is not only limited to smartphones but a wide range of products. Apple Watch Series 3 is available for Rs. 17,999. Even the Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB is available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999. The Apple MacBook Air is listed for just Rs. 54,990.