X reviews praise Idhayam Murali's feel-good charm despite underwhelming box office response | See reactions

New Delhi:

The Tamil romance comedy movie Idhayam Murali, featuring Atharvaa, was released on Indian theaters on July 10. Although the movie has got generally good reviews both from the audience and critics, its Day 1 collection is not too good and is under Rs 5 crore.

However, the film has also divided the internet, as while several have liked the film, others seem disappointed with its overall excution. So, let's have a look at its X review before knowing its day 1 collection.

Idhayam Murali

Though the movie had an initial sluggish performance at the box office, it has earned some positive responses on social media where many audiences have commented about it being a light, nostalgic and feel-good entertainer.

The film received 3.75 out of 5 stars by one critic, who stated, "It's overall a delightful, colorful romantic comedy that has plenty of feel-good scenes."

In another response, 'Let's X OTT Global' gave the film 4 out of 5 stars, stating, "Feel-good entertainer in the genre of Tamil movies after ages. The second half of the movie is the crux of it. There are many moments in the movie which seem relatable and have a nostalgic feeling to them, especially the first-half railway station sequence."

See some other reactions here:

Day 1 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, the movie Idhayam Murali earned Rs 1.90 crore from a total of 1,283 screens. This means that the total collections for India have been made up of Rs 2.19 crore (gross) and Rs 1.90 crore (net).

Plot of the Idhayam Murali

The movie starts with Idhayam Idhaya Murali, who travels from New York back to India to get married. He is traveling in an airplane where he meets someone and begins to narrate his stories about college days, friends and love gone wrong. After that, the plot revolves around him as he tries to come out of his shyness to finally say 'I love you'.

Idhayam Murali cast and crew

The movie stars Atharvaa as the lead actor in Idhayam Murali, along with Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan. The other actors in the cast include Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid Selvam, Sudhakar and Pragya Nagra, while Fahadh Faasil has a special appearance in the movie.

It is a directorial debut of Aakash Baskaran who has written and produced this movie. It also marks a comeback of Thaman S in acting after 22 years.

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