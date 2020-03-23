Fixed broadband download speed slightly up in March 1st week

Image Source : PIXABAY Mobile download speeds remained unaffected

Fixed broadband download speed in India increased very slightly in the first week of March, while mobile download speed remained flat when comparing other Asian countries, US-based broadband speed tester Ookla said on Monday.

India witnessed a dip in fixed broadband download speeds in the month of February, dropped three places on Ookla 'Speedtest Global Index' that tracked the impact of COVID-19 on the performance and quality of global mobile and fixed broadband internet networks.

The Internet speeds on both mobile and fixed networks in China took a dive during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. According to the February Speedtest Global Index, China's mean mobile download speeds declined from 68.3 Mbps in January to 57.26 Mbps in February.

The overall rank of China has also dropped five places for mobile, from sixth to 11th worldwide between January and February. Compared to China, there was not much change in mean download speeds over fixed broadband in Japan and Malaysia.

As of February, the Speedtest Global Index ranks India 128th worldwide for mobile broadband performance, unchanged from January's ranking, and 69th for fixed broadband speeds globally.

The February Speedtest Global Index ranks Singapore first in fixed broadband speeds with a mean download speed of 203.68 Mbps and South Korea first in mobile speeds with a mean download speed of 93.84 Mbps.

As China dropped from the top 10 countries for mobile performance with download speeds of 57.26 Mbps, other countries within the top 10 increased in rank and Saudi Arabia made the list in 10th place.

