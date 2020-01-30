FASTag recharge: Here’s how you can top-up using UPI in Google Pay on Android, iPhone

Google Pay FASTag recharge option is currently available only on Android.

Google Pay has arguably become one of the most-used payment platforms for us Indians. The UPI-based method of sending and receiving money never got better and it’s safe to say that almost every one of us has the app on our Android as well as iOS smartphones.

Apart from transacting, Google Pay also helps us make bill payments, conduct recharges, and pay to the various businesses. This also includes the ability to manage and recharge FASTags, which is yet another trending thing in India. Therefore, here’s how to use the recently-added functionality in the Google Pay app.

How to recharge FATSag account via Google Pay UPI? (Android)

FASTag users need to follow the simple steps to go about it and start managing their FASTag accounts:

Open the Google Pay app on your Android smartphone and log in with your passcode.

Select the New option

Click on the Bill Payments option

Scroll down a bit to find the FASTag Recharge option and tap on it

Google Pay

Currently, Google Pay supports ICICI and IDFC FASTag recharges

If you have any of the banks’ FASTag, select the desired option

To link your FASTag account, tap on the Get Started option

Enter your Vehicle Number and Account Name to add your account to Google Pay

This way, you will be able to keep a track of your FASTag balance and conduct recharges via Google Pay UPI

Sadly, the ability to recharge FASTag via Google Pay hasn’t reached iPhone users yet..

