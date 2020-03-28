COVID-19 | Facebook Messenger introduces chatbot for Coronavirus updates: Here’s how it works

Facebook Messenger gets MyGov Corona Hub on Android, iOS as well as desktop.

Coronavirus cases are rising in India on a high pace now. This has left a million worried about themselves as well as their families. In the panic, people are making mistakes of believing all the fake news being spread via WhatsApp forwards and other social media platforms. In order to avoid this, Facebook in collaboration with the Government of India has launched a new chatbot for its Facebook Messenger app. Just like on WhatsApp, the MyGov Corona Hub brings all the information related to Novel Coronavirus at your fingertips.

Not only Facebook, but also the Government is recommending users to take advantage of the new chatbot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even made a tweet saying, "All relevant information related to COVID-19 in your Facebook inbox from @mygovindia! Click on this link and stay connected. #IndiaFightsCorona"

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said, "In these difficult times, people are using our family of apps more than ever to stay connected with friends, family and communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on the Corona Virus to keep people safe and informed. We will continue to do everything we can to help the country's efforts."

If you already have many doubts about the deadly virus or just want to gain credible information and updates, here's how you can start using the Facebook Messenger MyGov Corona Hub chatbot.

How to use Facebook's MyGov Corona Hub chatbot?

The Corona hub can answer all your queries.

If you do not have Facebook Messenger app already, head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on you Android or iOS device and download the app. Alternatively, the users can also take advantage of the Facebook Messenger on a desktop. Once you are in the app or web interface, just search for the MyGov Corona Hub. One can also directly start using the chatbot via the link: https://www.messenger.com/t/MyGovIndia. Once the chatbot is opened, just tap on Get Started.

After this, the Chatbot will ask you to choose a language. Currently, it is available only in English and Hindi. Upon selecting the language, the users will be prompted with what kind of help they are seeking. This can bring a lot of COVID-19 related information including the news updates, symptoms, professional advice by doctors, FAQs and more.