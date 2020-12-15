Facebook Collab app debuts for iOS users: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : FACEBOOK Facebook Collab app debuts for iOS users.

Facebook has just announced the launch of the Facebook Collab experimental music-making app. The app has been launched only for the iOS operating system via the Apple App Store. The app was launched in an invite-only beta back in May and it is now available for all iOS users in the US.

Since the first beta test, the company has made some changes to the app based on inputs from the beta test community. Facebook Collab is a collaborating app that allows users to create, watch, and mix and match original videos with a focus on music.

In a collab, there are three 15-second independent videos playing in sync. The app gives some competition to TikTok while also bringing the ability for the users to create content in collaboration even when they are not physically together during the COVID times.

Announcing the launch of the Facebook Collab app, the Facebook NPE team said, “Collab automates the complexity of audio and video syncing so you can easily produce a final composition you love.”

The company claims that in order to use the app, the user does not need any musical training or experience. To create a collab, the user is just required to swipe on any row to bring in a new video clip that would tune well with the user’s composition.

Facebook further claims that they have optimized the experience for loads of setups. In order to ensure that, they tested it with dozens of headsets and hardware configurations. The users are even allowed to use external audio interfaces to bring music from electronic instruments like keyboards, guitars, and drum kits.