Epic CEO mocks Apple, promotes rival PUBG Mobile on App Store.

As Epic Games fights a legal battle with Apple for removing the Fortnite game from App Store, its CEO Tim Sweeney took a jab at the Cupertino, California-based tech giant, promoting PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile on App Store. On September 8, Fortnite's rival battle royale game PUBG Mobile will officially enter its ‘New Era' with the Version 1.0 update, featuring a full overhaul of the signature ‘Erangel' map and enhanced graphics that bring cleaner textures and flashier effects.

Apple App Store said in a tweet: "A new era of @PUBGMOBILE is coming, featuring an overhaul of the Erangel map and a bold new look". Sweeney replied: "While waiting for Apple to #FreeFortnite on iOS and Mac, here's another awesome battle royale game powered by Unreal Engine!"

PUBG Mobile is developed on Epic Games' open and real-time 3D creation platform Unreal Engine. A US judge ruled last week that Apple cannot delete the developer account of Epic Games that supports Unreal Engine but can keep the Fortnite game away from the App Store for violating its policies.

The Fortnite game was removed from the App Store on August 13 for adding an in-app payment system in violation of its rules. The Fortnite game just received the ‘Season 4; update on platforms other than the iOS.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format where 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island. The popular game has amassed a huge following of over 350 million players, and is available on multiple platforms.

