Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, Dyson Purifier Cool launched in India: Check price, features

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, Dyson Purifier Cool launched in India.

Dyson has just launched its new air purifiers in India. With the new Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and the Dyson Purifier Cool air purifiers, the company has re-engineered the machine airflow pathways to achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration. This not only ensures that no air bypasses the filter, but also blocks any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow.

Dyson claims that its new air purifiers remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. With the improvements that the company has made, the new machines are now said to be 20 percent quieter without any compromise on purification performance to reduce unwanted noise at home.

There are several indoor pollution sources, which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs and NO2 into the air. These are a result of regular human behaviour and activities that we follow in our everyday life like cleaning homes using disinfects, use of incense sticks; cooking, especially deep frying, smoking etc; are a major source of airborne particles that contribute to pollutants in households. These pollutants are often not visible to the naked eye and can create an unhealthy indoor environment. These new Dyson air purifiers can come in really handy for such things. The new range of air purifiers offers better filtration and acoustics.

As mentioned above, the new Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and the Dyson Purifier Cool air purifiers can capture H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, virus, pollen and mould spores

The new air purifiers can also be linked with your smartphone using the Dyson Link app. This will allow the user to control the air purifiers directly using their smartphones.