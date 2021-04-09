IPL 2021: How to download, use Dream11 app on Android, iOS

Dream11 app is available on both Android and iOS.

IPL 2021 is finally here and all the cricket lovers will have their eyes glued to the TV. The 2021 season is set to kick off at 7:30 PM on Friday, April 9. With the craze of cricket going on, many people would be talking about the fantasy cricket app Dream11.

Dream11 is a fantasy gaming app that serves various sports, including cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi and basketball. During the IPL 2021, the players will be able to create their own dream team and enjoy the matches.

In case you are looking to try out the app, here’s how you can download and use the app on your Android or iOS device.

How to download and install Dream11?

Dream11 is available on both Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. In order to download the app, head over to the app store on your smartphone and search for the Dream11 app. Install the app and open the app. Tap on the Register option to register yourself on Dream11. In order to register, you will need to fill in details like mobile number, email ID and password. Once you have successfully registered yourself, you can start playing fantasy sports on the Dream11 app.

IPL 2021 is set to begin today at 7:30PM. The first match is set between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The captain for the former is Rohit Sharma, while the latter will be playing under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.