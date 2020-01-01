5G trials to soon begin in India: DoT in talks with telecom players, vendors

Telecom operators to soon start testing 5G networks.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday met telecom operators and equipment vendors to discuss the roadmap for the upcoming 5G trials. The trials are likely to start in next month, sources said.

The hour-long meeting chaired by the Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, was also attended by Chinese technology major Huawei which has also been permitted to take part in the trials.

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Monday said that the government would give 5G spectrum to all market players.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will provide trial spectrum to all telecom service providers. These operators can choose their partner vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Huawei. The in-principle nod for the trial run, however, does not assure approval for commercial rollout.

Earlier in the month, the DoT approved prices for the next spectrum auction which will put on offer around 6050 MHz of airwaves specifically for 5G.

The Digital Communication Commission (DCC), the highest policy-making body of the Telecom Ministry, on December 20 approved the spectrum auctions to be held in March-April while making no change in the reserve pricing of the radiowaves decided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The auction will see 5G spectrum sale for the first time.