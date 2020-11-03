Image Source : PIXABAY Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in Google search interest ahead of US presidential votes.

US Presidential Elections have begun and the hype is all around the globe. Joe Biden is currently leading the way in terms of approval ratings. However, internet search tells a whole different story. According to Google Search trends, Donal Trump is leading over his Democrat opponent.

In the Google search trends, the gap between interest in Joe Biden and Donald Trump has been widening. Around 45 per cent of internet users searched for Trump as against 23 for Biden.

As per Google’s data, Nebraska, Vermont, Arizona, Washington and Oregon are leading the search for Trump. It was quite unexpected as these states have been known for pro-Democrats and the search for a Republican president is interesting. Trump even has an edge over Biden in Delaware, Texas, District of Columbia, Ohio and Arkansas.

The reason behind the high search interest might have something to do with Trump’s meeting with Lil Wayne and other rappers. The term US President also jumped after the recent racial attacks in the United States.

As for Joe Biden, he is being searched over the alleged harassment of his campaign bus by Trump supporters. If you are unaware, the incident took place in Texas last week. Soon after that, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched a probe.

As of now, Donald Trump is close in enough swing states to possibly piece together the 270 state-by-state Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

