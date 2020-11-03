US Presidential Election: When and where to watch results? Check timing in India, and more

Image Source : FILE File Image

Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Millions of Americans are waiting for the final outcome of the US Presidential election. But when will the results be announced? When will the U.S. have its 46th President? Where can you track the trends and results? We have all your questions answered.

US Elections: Date and Time in India

Most states begin polling at 6 am EST. This translates to 3.30 pm in India on November 3. The first state to open voting is Vermont. It will start at 5 am EST, which is 2.30 pm IST on November 3. Voting closes latest by 9 pm EST, which means 6.30 am IST on November 4) in New York and North Dakota. The first polls will close at about 7 pm EST (4.30 am IST).

Where to watch Live Counting and Results

How much time will the final results take

It is highly unlikely for the election outcome to be known on the result day itself. Each state has different rules on when it's allowed to actually start counting those ballots. This is expected to produce results coming in at very different times or perhaps days or even weeks after Election Day. In some of the most critical battleground states, laws prevent the early processing of ballots. The election officials will have to run an in-person election while also working through the unprecedented number of mail-in votes. The dynamic is likely delay results and heighten the potential for big shifts if in-person vote tallies are upended by the counting of mail-in ballots. Another fear that haunts the election officials is delivery delay at the U.S. Postal Service as the ballot might not arrive in time to be counted. Even though it is likely that the final winner won't be announced on the D-Day but if the Florida result is in, that will help suggest which way the election is tilting by then.

