Image Source : PIXABAY Data is fuel, 5G fabric for digital transformation: Michael Dell

Reiterating that technology has never been more central than it is in the pandemic times, Dell Technologies chairman and CEO Michael Dell has said digital transformation is like a machine with data as its fuel and 5G as its digital fabric.

Announcing the new Project Apex as-a-service offering, Michael Dell said that as we talk about the digital transformation, "my hope is that we are also seeing a human transformation with more kindness, generosity, and empathy".

"We've needed all of that because in the last eight months, we've also revealed hard truths, some hard to watch, and hard to live through, as the fault lines of our society are laid bare, in access to healthcare, to education, to opportunity, and to justice," he said during the company's virtual conference this week.

"We are going to need all of that kindness and generosity and empathy going forward to help bridge these divides and make good on the promise of a brighter future".

In a bid to help customers and partners on their digital transformation journey in the pandemic times, Dell Technologies announced a Cloud Console that will provide customers a single interface to manage multi-cloud, on-premise and edge deployments.

The Cloud Console is part of a new 'Project Apex' as-a-service strategy that aims to simplify how customers access Dell's capabilities across storage, servers, networking, hyper-converged infrastructure, PCs and architectural offerings.

"We are committed to delivering all of our products and solutions as a service in an effort we're calling Project Apex; so you can consume solutions, any way you want, pay-as-you-use, pay-as-you-go or subscription," the Dell Technologies CEO said during the opening keynote.

Directionally, Project Apex will be Dell Technologies' North Star. The new Dell Storage as a Service is an on-premises portfolio of scalable and elastic storage resources that will be available first in the US in the first half of next year.

In a nutshell, Dell's flexible on-demand pricing, multi-cloud management and similar plans will be built into 'Project Apex'.

"As everything in the physical world becomes intelligent and connected, the amount and relevance of data will continue to explode. The data era is here and to win organisations need to accelerate the digital transformation," Michael Dell emphasised.

