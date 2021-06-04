CoWIN vaccination slots can now be found on Lawyered: Here's how

Image Source : PIXABAY CoWIN vaccination slots can now be found on Lawyered.

‘CoWIN vaccine slot finder’ is an initiative by Lawyered. It is aimed at helping the citizens in finding vaccination slots in India quickly and easily. The tech-enabled platform is integrated with the government’s CoWIN portal and checks the availability of COVID-19 vaccine slots every 4 seconds

Recently, the second drive of COVID -19 vaccination began for people between 18 and 45 years. However, with a steep surge in the demand, people are facing difficulties in terms of finding a slot available to their nearest area. Lawyered, being one of the most trusted legal tech platforms in India, has undertaken the initiative ‘CoWIN vaccine slot finder’ to benefit the community at large with a quick and easy search.

In order to track the vaccination slot, a user has to enter their details and select the area & dose and click search. With the successful registration, the users will get real-time on-screen updates with sound alerts that are refreshed every 4 seconds.

Once the user is updated with the availability of the slot, they can make an instant booking by using the CoWIN portal in a separate window. Over 5237 users across 77+ districts have benefitted through this initiative so far, and more and more people are using this service everyday to find a suitable vaccination slot instantly.

With the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country, people are battling with several challenges not just limited to getting the treatment. With a vision to create a legally empowered world, Lawyered, through this initiative, is providing free legal services to people who are victims of hoarding, black marketeering, overcharging, fraud, misinformation, medical negligence & malpractice among others.