Now book COVID-19 vaccination slot using WhatsApp: Here's how

COVID-19 vaccine registration is possible via various methods. WhatsApp aims to make this process even smoother and hassle-free. With the new MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot, the users will be able to book a slot via WhatsApp.

MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot was launched back in March 2020. The chatbot was basically built to answer COVID-19 related questions and prevent misinformation around the pandemic. Later, the government even allowed users to download their vaccination certificates using the chatbot itself. Now, the users will also be able to book a slot using the chatbot.

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot via WhatsApp

Save the number '9013151515' in your smartphone's contact list. Open WhatsApp and head over to the saved contact's chat window. Type 'Book Slot' and send it. You will receive a 6-digit one-time password on your mobile phone, which you have to provide on the chat screen. The chatbot will now show the names of individuals that are registered on the same number on the CoWIN app. Now, type the number corresponding to the name of the member for whom you would like to book the slot. Just follow the on-screen instructions from here to choose the vaccine type, vaccination centre location and more.

Alternatively, one can also book a slot for the vaccine via the CoWIN app.