COVID-19: Looking to buy a UV sanitizing device for your home? Here are a few tips

With the Covid pandemic now in its second wave in India, everyone has become even more conscious about health security. Right from the essential oximeters to temperature guns and sanitization products, they are proactively adopting technologies to protect themselves and their families. In a recent survey – Coccoon Effect on Home and Health Security by Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) – 77% of people in India felt that their top concern and priority at home is protecting their health and well-being.

Mr. Mehernosh Pithawalla – Vice President, Godrej Security Solutions, suggests, "This rapid adoption of health-related technologies also ushered in many innovative products with newer technologies and the market was filled with them. One such technology was the use of Ultra-Violet (UV) rays to disinfect products. While such technology was primarily restricted to commercial setups, it is now being adopted very quickly in our homes. This insight was reinforced in the GSS research that highlights 33.2% of the surveyed correspondents were likely to purchase Health security gadgets like UV Case, Sterilizers, etc. keeping the current situation in mind.

One of the most convenient, hassle-free products you can purchase to disinfect is a UV Sanitizing Case since the rays kill 99% bacteria and viruses from the article in a matter of minutes. But with the barrage of product available in the market, how do you choose the right one? Here’s some information to empower you to decide:

Choose CSIR Certified Products

UV rays are of three types – UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. For UV sterilization, UV-C (100-280nm) is the most suited energy that effectively kills pathogens such as Covid-19. The most significant parameter for selecting a UV-C-based sanitization box is to check if it is tested and certified by a credible authorizing body. In India, that body is the CSIR lab is authorized and approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The UV Case by Godrej Security Solutions is certified by CSIR and ICMR.

Make sure it is leak-proof

Using UV-C rays in a controlled environment such as a case or enclosed devices restricts contact with skin and is safe to use for sanitization of every day. Prolonged exposure to UV rays on the skin can be counterproductive and hence checking if your UV-C-based sanitization solution is leak-proof, child- and pet-safe is critical. With the tens of solutions available in the market, it is important to be vigilant of these very crucial factors to prevent any unwanted health complications.

Understand the capacity of a UV case

UV-C systems are available in varying capacities which is measured in 'Litres'. The higher the volume of items you plan on disinfecting in one session, the bigger the capacity one should choose. For example, for a nuclear family, a 40 or 54 Litre solution is more than enough. A UV-C case can sanitize packaged foods, PPE kits, masks, keys, mobile phones and even sterilize feeding bottles. Exposing the object to UV-C light for 5-15 minutes will completely disinfect it.

Check the metal used

One needs to invest in 'closed systems' and keep them in dry places where it is convenient to use. UV-C cases that are safe use reflective aluminium materials on all six sides that ensure any object kept inside is exposed to the right amount of dosage. Unlike most other materials, Aluminum reflectors do not absorb light and hence you should pay special attention to the materials used.

Adopting new technology is always tricky. It is important to do ample research on the product from trusted sources to fully understand the technology it uses before making a decision. After all, we all want to secure the health of our families and will do what it takes.