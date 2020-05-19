COVID-19 Hotspot Tracker: This website can show if you are in or near Containment Zone

Image Source : COVIDHOTSPOTS.IN People can use this website to check if they fall in a containment zone.

Coronavirus Pandemic has been impacting our lives since it first surfaced. There have been over 1 lakh cases in India. While people are trying to stay at home as a nationwide lockdown has been imposed, a lot of things are dependent on travel such as the delivery of goods, e-commerce giants and more.

However, in order to travel between separate areas, people will need to make sure they are not in the containment zone. Thankfully, there is a website for that now. Covid Hotspot Tracker

Covid19hotspots.in is a new website powered by MoveInSync. The website basically allows users to check which location is currently impacted the most. This can also let you know whether you are a part of an area that comes under the containment zone or not.

While people can check this to ensure their travel is safe, this will also help them to better understand if courier services or e-commerce giants can make delivers or not.

