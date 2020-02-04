Coronavirus outbreak: This WhatsApp warning about masks to prevent virus is fake

Image Source : PIXABAY Do not believe this fake WhatsApp message about Coronavirus

Facebook-owned WhatsApp was a major source of fake news last year and it seems like 2020 will also be similar, except this time it's about Coronavirus. Since Coronavirus outbreak has further escalated, memes and fake news related to the virus is also making rounds and the most recent one is being spread via WhatsApp. Read on to know what it is and why you should not fall for it.

Coronavirus outbreak: Don't fall for this fake WhatsApp message

According to a report by The Times of India, a forwarded WhatsApp message is being sent that tells people to wear the surgical masks inside-out (the coloured part will be inside and the white part will be shown outside) to avoid the spread of the virus. However, the WhatsApp message is nothing but fake news.

To clear the mist, surgical masks act as filters to prevent the germs from getting in direct contact with users, thus, avoiding any infection that can be caught otherwise. The report suggests that when sick, you should keep the coloured portion of the mask outside to stop the spread of germs. If not sick, the white portion can be kept outside to simply stop the germs from getting in contact with you.

Ideally, the surgical mask is supposed to be worn in a manner where the coloured part is outside and the white part is inside.

While it won't make much of a difference, believing the false WhatsApp message and wearing the mask inside-out will only cause irritation and discomfort.

Since Coronavirus is spreading like a forest fire and reaching places outside China, it's best to remain safe from it, wear a mask if you sense its symptoms, and consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Another thing to do is try not believing everything you hear or read online. To clear all your confusions, you should rely on a doctor and nor false WhatsApp messages.

