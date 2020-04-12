COVID-19: Kendriya Vidyalaya leverages technology to conduct classes on YouTube, Facebook

Online classes will be conducted for Kendriya Vidyalaya students via Facebook and YouTube.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, there are a lot of people suffering amid the nationwide lockdown. While most people are now working from home, it has been difficult for students to cope up with their studies. In order to make a change, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) of Delhi region, have announced to leverage technology to offer online classes to the students.

These online classes will be conducted for classes 9 to 12 via Facebook and YouTube. The school has prepared a team of teachers who will start these live interactive classes. The teachers have again leveraged technology to make the announcement as the notice was sent in a WhatsApp group with the time mentioned for the classes.

The step was taken as a part of HRD Ministry and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan- Delhi Region's initiatives to continue helping students even at the time of such crisis. While the online live classes for classes 9th to 12th is already in progress, the students from classes 6th to 8th will have to sit for the live classes starting Monday, April 13.

Currently, teachers are preparing for these classes using different software, which include Microsoft PowerPoint, Movie Maker, screen recorders and other educational applications. The presentations are created with audio narrations and converted to video formats. Once that is done, these lectures are uploaded on a dedicated YouTube channel and the link is shared among the students and their parents.

Apart from that, teachers are also providing questions for homework and assignments, which are sent to the students using various apps and websites like Google Forms, Kahoot.com (For MCQ), Hot potatoes and Quizzes.com.

