Chinese apps on Android: TikTok rival Snack Video now has over 5 crore users

Remove Chinese apps: Recently, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including the famous short video app TikTok. Since the ban of the app, we have seen a surge in the user base on apps like Chingari. Also, Instagram Reels brought in a similar feature giving users the platform they missed when TikTok left. However, there was a similar app on the Google Play Store that saw a spike in the number of users.

Snack Video app is yet another short video app that has been available on the Google Play Store for quite some time now. While it does not come as a surprise but what most people are not aware of is its origin. The application was developed by Kuaishou Technology, which has its roots in China and has the backing of Tencent.

The app was developed and uploaded to the Google Play Store in order to compete against Byte Dance’s TikTok. While TikTok got kicked out of the Indian version of the Play Store amid data privacy concerns, the Snack Video app remained.

The app has now built up a strong user base of 50 million or 5 core users around the globe. The app has been rated at 4.3 stars. Just like TikTok and Chingari app, this app also allows users to upload short video clips.

Is it safe to use Snack Video in India?

While the app does have connections with China, it was not a part of the Indian government’s list of banned applications. So, the app can be safely used in India. However, for data privacy concerns, one should ensure all the permissions requested while installing it are reasonable.

