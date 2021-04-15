Image Source : BUMBLE Bumble adds more features to help better understand people.

Bumble has just announced the launch of a suite of new Interest Badges to help people share details of their personalities in a fun and easy way. With the help of this, people will be able to better pick people that they want to find a match with. Bumble users will now be able to select up to five badges from over 150 interests that range across various categories including sports, creative hobbies, preferred choice of activities while choosing to stay in or going out, favourite movies, television shows, music to books.

Besides that, the Bumble community will also be able to choose to showcase their values and traits along with expressing their choice of allyship and support for various social causes.

According to research, the Bumble community, especially women, are ready to make more empowered dating choices centred on their needs after taking the past year to reflect on what they are looking for in a partner. This renewed clarity is an unexpected silver lining for those that are looking for love during this time. This feature will give the Bumble community the opportunity to be more intentional about their dating choices and make meaningful connections with a shared understanding of life values right from the beginning.



Commenting on the launch of the new feature Priti Joshi, VP of Global Strategy & Operations at Bumble, said, “As a platform that’s rooted in kindness, equality, and inclusivity, we encourage our community to be their most authentic self when making connections on Bumble. People can now add new Badges to their profiles that show off their personality and allow potential matches to get to know them better. From Sufi music, Bollywood to Biryani– the Bumble community in India can also choose localised Interest Badges. As single Indians navigate this new world of dating, we hope that the expanded selection of Badges helps people start more meaningful conversations and forge deeper connections.”



The launch of the new Interest Badges is another way in which Bumble continues to offer single Indians a fun way to connect with ease and confidence. To opt-in to adding Interest Badges to your Bumble Date profile, go to ‘Edit profile’, click on ‘Tap to edit profile’ under your photograph, find the new ‘My interests’ section and select from more than 150 interests to add to your profile.