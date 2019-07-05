Budget 2019: Government to double down to create a new-age skill set

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman in the Budget 2019 said that there is a need to create skilled professionals in the New-Age technology that is fast changing the business landscape for both big and small enterprises. The Finance minister on Friday said that the government would double down on its efforts to help in developing the required skill sets that are required by the industry across the spectrum.

Also, read: Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras featuring ZEISS Optics launching soon in India

Nirmala Sitaraman while presenting the first Union Budget said the government would ensure in creating skill sets for technologies like Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, Internet of Things (IOT), Virtual Reality, 3D printing and robotics.

The Finance minister stressed that India being a hub for startups, the government would introduce a special TV programme that will cater exclusively to the Indian startups to help them connect with the venture capitalists (VCs).

(With IANS inputs)

Also, read: Amazon admits of not always deleting the stored data via Alexa and Echo devices