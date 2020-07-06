BSNL introduces new Rs. 599 'work from home' prepaid plan for users: Know details

Image Source : GOOGLE New BSNL prepaid plan introduced

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced yet another prepaid plan -- the Rs. 599 prepaid plan -- for users in India. The new plan comes under the telecom operator's Work from Home plans with a focus on more 4G data for users. Read on to know more about the new prepaid plan by BSNL.

BSNL Rs. 599 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

The new provides users with unlimited voice calls applicable for local, STD, and roaming. The voice calls offer a quota of 250 outgoing minutes. The main highlight, however, it is the 5GB of high-speed data per day.

The plan also includes 100 SMSs per day and comes with a validity of 90 days. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar as well as Jammu and Kashmir. The new Rs. 599 plan comes in addition to the Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 prepaid plans that have been reintroduced recently. Both plans come with a validity of 90 days.

To recall, BSNL recently introduced the long-term Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan for unlimited voice calls, free 100 SMSs a day, and free ring back tunes for 60 days. The plan comes with a validity of 600 days. Additionally, BSNL has extended the validity of the Work@Home broadband plan until July 26. The broadband plan offers 5GB of daily data at 10Mbps speed and a free email ID with 1GB storage space

