Records galore as Smith and Gous power Washington Freedom victory, pulling off world record run chase

New Delhi:

Eliminator 1 of the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) 2026 saw Washington Freedom taking on MI New York. The two sides met at the Oakland Coliseum on July 15th, and the game ended up becoming one of the most historic matches in the shortest format.

The game began with MI New York coming in to bat first. While Monank Patel and Quinton de Kock scored 2 and 51 runs, respectively, it was the knock of Nicholas Pooran that stood out. Scoring 106* runs in 33 deliveries, Pooran helped his side post a mammoth total of 266 runs in the first innings. Kieron Pollard also added 64 runs in 25 deliveries.

It is worth noting that MI New York hit a total of 29 sixes in the first innings, the most by a team in an innings in the tournament's history. Having posted a total of 267 runs in the first innings, MI New York hoped for a comfortable victory, unaware of the storm heading their way.

Steve Smith and Andries Gous propelled Freedom to magnificent win

While many took Freedom out of the game after the mammoth total in the first innings, it was the brilliance of Steve Smith and Andries Gous that helped Freedom script history. After Mitchell Owen’s dismissal on a score of one run, Steve Smith took command of the game.

The veteran batter took the game away from New York and amassed 110* runs in 48 deliveries. He hit 7 fours and 9 sixes in his knock, and he was accompanied by Andries Gous, who scored 132 runs in 51 deliveries. While the run chase looked impossible, Washington Freedom chased down the target of 267 runs in just 18.4 overs, registering a seemingly impossible win by six wickets.

A total of 51 sixes were hit in the game, which was the first instance of 50-plus sixes being hit in a T20 game. Furthermore, this was also the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket history as Washington Freedom kept their dream alive and stayed in the tournament. The second Eliminator will now see Washington Freedom taking on San Francisco Unicorns. The two sides will meet on July 17th, and both sides will hope to put in their best show.

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