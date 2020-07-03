BSNL extends 'Work@Home' plan availability, introduces two new plans

Image Source : PTI BSNL extends 'Work@Home' plan availability in India.

BSNL has announced that they will be extending the recently announced ‘Work@Home’ promotional broadband plan. The broadband plan was first announced back in March and it brought the internet to more homes during the period of lockdown. Now, as more people continue to work from home, the Internet Service Provider decided to extend the availability of the plan.

According to the BSNL Chennai website, the plan has been extended till July 26. The plan offers a daily quota of 5GB data capped at 10Mbps speed. After the cap is reached, the speed takes a hit and drops down to 1Mbps. Apart from that, the plan offers a free email ID with 1GB storage space.

As this plan aims to bring the internet to more homes during the lockdown, the company does not charge anything for the plan. The user does not even need to worry about the security deposit. The broadband connection will be added on the existing voice calling subscription on the BSNL landline.

Moreover, the company has also brought back its Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 broadband plans. The plans were first launched in December last year on a promotional basis. The promotion ended on March 25. Now, the company is bringing the plan back with the availability of 90 days.

In terms of the benefits, the limited period Rs. 299 plan 50GB of data with up to 20Mbps speed. Once the user exhausts the data, they can continue surfing at 1Mbps speeds. Alongside the internet, the plan also offers unlimited calling to any network across India for free. In order to get the connection, the users will need to make a security deposit of Rs. 500.

As for the Rs. 491 BSNL broadband plan, it brings 20Mbps speed with a data cap of 120GB. Post that, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps.

