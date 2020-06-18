BSNL is reportedly offering up to Rs. 50 talktime as loan to prepaid users

Image Source : FILE New BSNL offer for users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly started providing users with a Talktime of Rs. 50 as a loan so that users can get some extra Talktime even when their prepaid plan's validity has expired. Read on to know more about the new offer by BSNL.

BSNL offers Rs. 50 as loan Talktime

As reported by Only Tech, it is suggested that the telecom operator now provides the prepaid user with an increased Rs. 50 credit mostly during emergency services. To recall, BSNL previously used to provide a loan of just Rs. 10. Now, it offers options such as Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 30, and Rs. 50 so that users can choose how much loan will be sufficient for them until they get their number recharged.

In order to get the loan, users simply need to dial the USSD number '5117#' so that a request for the Talktime loan is generated. Once this happens, users need to tap on the loan amount when a carrier message pops up. Following this, the desired amount will be provided to the user.

Although there isn't any word on how users will be pay back the loan amount, it is assumed the amount will be automatically deducted from the users' balance when the next recharge is conducted.

In similar news, BSNL recently announced various prepaid plans such as the long-term Rs. 365 prepaid plan, the Rs. 2 prepaid plan, the Rs. 2,399 prepaid pack, and even the Rs. 786 prepaid pack.

