BSNL introduces new Rs. 399 prepaid plan: Know validity and more details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid plan -- the Rs. 399 prepaid pack -- for users in India. The new pack is in addition to the various existing ones by the telecom operator in the country. Read on to know more about the new BSNL plan.

BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan: Benefits, Validity

The new BSNL prepaid plan will provide users with 1GB of high-speed 4G data per day. Once the daily limit is reached, users will be able to use free data at a reduced speed of 80 kbps. The plan includes free 250 minutes of voice calling, applicable for local, STD, and outgoing roaming calls. Again, once the daily FUP limit is reached, users will have to pay base plan tariff rates.

The Rs. 399 plan also offers 100 SMSs a day, free BSNL tunes, and free Lokdhun content. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 80 days and is currently available for only the Tamil Nadu and the Chennai circles. It will be available for users, starting tomorrow, that is August 15.

In addition to this, BSNL has discontinued the Rs 399 and the Rs 1699.plans in Tamil Nadu and Chennai. It is suggested that both plans will no longer exist in the two circles, starting today.

To recall, BSNL recently introduced a new Rs. 599 'Work From Home' prepaid plan that includes benefits such as 5GB of 4G data a day, free 250 minutes of local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMSs per day -- all for 90 days.

