CES 2020: Bluetooth LE Audio standard will bring a feature we all will like

New Bluetooth LE Audio standard

The Consumer Electronics Show 2020 or CES 2020 has begun and amidst the launch of various pieces of technology, Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) has introduced a new Bluetooth standard -- the Bluetooth LE Audio -- with new features. Read on to know more.

Bluetooth LE Audio standard

The new Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) Audio standard is meant to enhance the Bluetooth experience while using low energy; it works on Bluetooth Low Energy Radio.

For this, Bluetooth LE Audio will use a high-quality, low-power audio codec called the Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3)

Bluetooth LE Audio standard features

Thew new audio standard brings forth various features we will like for sure. It has Universal audio sharing, wherein users can use a Bluetooth-enabled source device with multiple devices. For example, users will be able to connect their smartphones to a number of audio products. This will evidently improve our experience and solve a problem Bluetooth has faced for years.

Another feature is the Hearing Aids one, which will bring in Bluetooth audio features to people with hearing problems. Then there is the location-based Audio sharing feature, which will allow users to share their audio with other people in their proximity.

Lastly, Bluetooth LE Audio introduces the Broadcast Audio feature, which will allow one Bluetooth source device to enable multiple audio streams.

The Bluetooth LE Audio, designed specifically for Bluetooth audio is expected to be available for users in the first half of 2020.

