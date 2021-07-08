Blaupunkt launches four new Android smart TVs in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : BLAUPUNKT Blaupunkt launches four new Android smart TVs in India.

Blaupunkt has announced the launch of four ‘Made-in-India’ Android TV models in India. With pricing starting from INR 14,999, the four Android TV models include a 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, a 42-inch FHD Android TV, a 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV and 55-inch 4K Android TV. The products will be available to customers from July 10th onwards on the e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart.

The 32-inch version is available at Rs 14,999 and it comes powered with Android 9. It has a bezel-less panel and it comes with 40W speaker output. The 42- inch FHD Android TV, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 21,999. Both the 32-inch and 42-inch panels come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

There is also a 43-inch 4K smart TV, which comes with a 50W speaker output, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby Atmos and more. It runs on Android 10 and it will be available for purchase at a price of Rs. 30,999. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Lastly, there is a 55-inch model priced at Rs 40,999 is bezel-less and has a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. The smartTV runs on Android 10 and comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It boasts 4 speakers just like the 43-inch version.

Interestingly, all the models have Bluetooth 5.0, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports along with voice-enabled remote and ARM Cortex A53 Processor.