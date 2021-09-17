Battlegrounds Mobile India September version update rolled out: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : BGMI Battleground Mobile India 1.6 update brings Flora Menace, special features and realistic game dynamics.

Krafton has started rolling out the much-awaited 1.6 version update for Battleground Mobile India that brings Flora Menace, special features and realistic game dynamics. The update is being made available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The update will be rolling out sequentially starting today and it should show up for most people in the coming days.

With the new update, the company has added a new mode called Flora Menace, which brings in interesting possibilities. In Flora Menace Mode, a life barrier is created in some part of the map that is encroached by alien creatures. In the wall, players’ HP gradually recovers. Players can loot “Nacore” in the mode and use the item to buy battle items. The mode is available in Classic Theme Modes and starting from Erangel, it will be added to Sanhok and Livik.

Exclusively in Erangel “Flora Menace,” players can enjoy Cell Matrix content. The Cell Matrix is an airship floating in the air and players can ride it using Cells that can be found in the map. In Cell Matrix, players have three chances to revive themselves and get to fight with randomly provided weapons. They can acquire Nacore by eliminating enemies or robots infected by an alien creature in the airship.

The company claims that the latest BGMI update will also pack a lot of surprises later in the month. The EvoGround will feature the popular Zombie mode “Survive Till Dawn” where the last surviving player in the zombie attack gets the final victory. Many more game modes such as the Payload Mode will be appearing in EvoGround. As many as 8 different game modes will appear over a period of time.

The new version also includes the recording option, allowing players to record their gameplay and showcase their clips on social media platforms.

With the idea of keeping more strategic tools at players’ disposal, auto-bandage option has been added, distance information is included in the In-Game Mark, and the famous flight path can now be replayed after landing. Additionally one can test out weapons like P90, MG3, ASM Abakan in the all important training ground before heading into a match.

With 1.6.0, Krafton claims that they want to provide users with an overall improved battle-feel to the players with features like Improved camera vibration effect on grenade detonation, configurable headshot sound adjustments, dynamic scope adjustment options.