Best gaming laptops to buy in 2021

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

PC Gaming has become quite popular lately. Due to the high pricing and unavailability of graphics cards, many people are struggling to build their own gaming PCs. One thing that gamers can do is opt-in for a high-performance gaming laptop. While investing in a costly gaming laptop, one has to do a lot of research to check the performance thermals and more. We have done the research for you and listed the best gaming laptops you can buy in 2021. These gaming laptops can easily play all the latest AAA titles without any hiccup.

Asus Zephyrus M16

When it comes to gaming, a brand that everyone trusts and loves has to be the Asus ROG. The company’s recent addition to their portfolio, the ROG Zephyrus M16 is powered by the Intel Core i9-11900H processor and comes with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070. The laptop features a 16-inch WQXGA display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The laptop further comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

MSI GE76 Raider

Image Source : MSI MSI GE76 Raider

MSI GE76 Raider is yet another gaming laptop that offers great value and a great performance. The laptop comes with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop features a 17.3-inch display and you can get a UHD version of an FHD version with up to 300Hz refresh rate. The MSI GE76 Raider offers a sleek profile and it is perfect for gamers who like to travel a lot but also like to carry such power.

Dell Alienware M15 R6

Image Source : DELL Dell Alienware M15 R6

Alienware from Dell is another brand that gamers love. The gaming laptop is available in India with up to an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. For graphics, the Alienware M15 R6 comes with up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 laptop GPU. It features a 15.6-inch QHD display with up to 240Hz refresh rate. It comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD.

MSI GE66 Raider

Image Source : MSI MSI GE66 Raider

Unlike the aforementioned laptops, the MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 10th Gen Intel CPU. Even though a generation old, the laptop still packs a punch. It can still crunch through most of the AAA titles available and it will be available at an attractive price. It also comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to 300Hz. It packs in up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super laptop graphics card.