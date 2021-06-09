Battlegrounds Mobile hits another speed bump: Lok Sabha MP raises security concerns

Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE Battlegrounds Mobile hits another speed bump.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most awaited games of 2021. While it does not carry the PUBG Mobile name, it is said to bring many of its battle royale features. The gameplay is also expected to be very similar. However, the game will get some India specific changes including more secure servers, less violence and much more. As the gamers rejoice, the game might have hit yet another speed bump as the Lok Sabha MP has raised his concerns.

According to the reports, the Lok Sabha MP from Telangana, Arvind Dharampuri has written to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad raising concerns regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. Reports suggest that the letter was sent on June 2 and it asks Prasad to look into “serious” security concerns that will come with the launch of the game.

Dharampuri brings it into notice that Battlegrounds Mobile stores users’ data in India and Singapore, which will allow international data transfers. Moreover, the game’s Terms of Service are also looked after by the laws of South Korea.

While Dharampuri has not directly suggested a ban on the game, he has just asked the IT Minister to examine Krafton’s investments and agreements with the company. If the IT Minister is not satisfied with the agreements and paperwork, the launch of the game might get delayed or it could even get cancelled altogether.

Even though such news has been circulating around, Battlegrounds Mobile India continues to market the launch of the game. The company has posted an official tweet saying that the launch is now not far away.