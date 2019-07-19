Image Source : ASUS ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 gets new permanent price cut

ASUS permanently cuts the prices on all variants of ZenFone Max Pro M1 that will be applicable from today 19th July, 2019 via Flipkart.

Also, read: Apollo11 Space Mission: Google celebrates 50 years of NASA Moon landing with Doodle video

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB RAM/32GB that was originally priced at Rs 8,499 can bow be bought for Rs 7,999, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM/64GB that was originally priced at Rs 10,499 can now be bought for Rs 8,999 and the ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM/64GB that was originally priced for Rs 12,499 can now be bought for Rs 11,999.

Referring back to its specs, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 2160x1080 pixels and is powered by the 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU with Adreno 509 GPU.

It gets a 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variant phones come with 13MP + 5MP/ 8MP Front Camera while the 6GB RAM variant comes with 16MP + 5MP/ 16MP Front Camera.

The phone supports up to 2TB expandable memory and houses a 5000mAh battery. Other features include a fingerprint sensor at the back with Face unlock, while the phone speaker comes with powerful NXP Smart Amplifier.

Also, read: Google, Facebook and Oracle secretly track you watching porn even during 'incognito' mode