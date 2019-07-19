Image Source : GOOGLE Apollo11 Space Mission: Google celebrates 50 years of NASA Moon landing with Doodle video

Apollo 11 Space Mission that was boarded with American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans on 20 July, 1969 that landed on Moon. Google celebrates this extraordinary feat with Doodle video on Friday.

In the Doodle video, Michael Collins is in the voice of Command Module Pilot (CMP) who had remained abroad the command module in the lunar orbit when Aldrin and Armstrong became the first humans that had set foot on Moon.

Armstrong, taking his first step famously said that one small step for man is one giant leap for mankind.

The Apollo 11 mission had happened eight years after President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) had announced a national goal of landing a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.

Apollo 17 was the final manned moon mission that took place in 1972.

Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin had spent more than 21 hours on the lunar surface that deployed scientific experiments and also gathered samples before they returned to the orbiting command module that was piloted by Collins.

Collins, 88, in the doodle video describes the first sight of Moon up close as a magnificent spectacle.

(With IANS inputs)

