Asus ROG Phone 5 now available for pre-orders: All you need to know

Asus ROG Phone 5 now available for pre-orders.

Asus ROG Phone 5 is finally going on pre-order in India starting today. The gaming smartphone was launched last month and the company is now ready to take pre-orders for the smartphone. The handset was initially set to go on sale on April 15, but later the sale date got replaced with pre-orders. Asus has not yet announced the sale date of the phone.

Interested buyers will be able to pre-order the ROG Phone 5 starting today at 12 noon via Flipkart. The handset is available in two variants. While the base 8GB + 128GB variant is available for a price of Rs. 49,999, the 12GB + 256GB model will be available with a price tag of Rs. 57,999. It can be bought in two colour options, Phantom Black and Storm White.

As for the specifications, the ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2448. The panel comes with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 5mm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It is paired with 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11 out of the box. Under the hood, there is a massive 6,000mAh battery powering up the internals.

Also Read: ROG Phone 5 Review: Overkill in every aspect

On the optics front, the ROG Phone 5 features a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.