Apple releases WWDC 2020 schedule; Will allow developers to learn how to make new apps

Image Source : APPLE WWDC 2020 to begin from June 22

The global community of more than 23 million Apple developers is all set to learn how to build the next generation of apps at the all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 (WWDC 2020) that will take place from June 22-June 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apple WWDC 2020 will feature a keynote address, over 100 engineering sessions, a new developers' forum, and 1-on-1 labs featuring more than 1,000 Apple engineers.

"Now in its 31st year, WWDC20 will be the biggest WWDC to date, bringing together the global Apple developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented, virtual way, from June 22 to 26," the company said in a statement.

A ‘Platforms State of the Union', which is designed to provide developers with a deeper look into the newest updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, will take place on June 22, informed the company. Developers will have the ability to learn how to build the next generation of apps with more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions helmed by Apple engineers.

The new Apple Developer Forums on June 18 will connect the developer community with over 1,000 Apple engineers who will be able to answer questions and engage in technical discussions.

On June 16, Apple will celebrate student developers from all over the world with the announcement of finalists in the Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for students of all ages to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift playground.

