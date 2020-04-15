Apple TV adds Eros Now Select content in the US

Eros Now Select now available via Apple TV channels in US.

Eros Internationals leading digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform called Eros Now Select is now available to customers in the US through Apple TV channels. The users can watch Eros Now Select on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

"The launch of Eros Now Select on Apple TV channels reaffirms our global presence and deepens our connection with audiences in the US by bringing them the best of Indian and international content," said Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now.

Subscribers of Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can access popular films such as Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, to name a few. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Also, the service provides original series across varied genres such as Smoke, Side Hero, Metro Park, Flip, Salute Siachen, among others that will keep audiences captivated.

