Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2 with lossless audio and charging case with sound- Report

As per the reports, it is expected that AirPods Pro, the second-generation Airpod is likely to be launched this year and may feature lossless audio support and a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it.

IANS Reported by: IANS
San Francisco Published on: January 03, 2022 15:38 IST
Apple, Airpod 2, tech news, business
Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE

Apple Airpod 2

Highlights

  • The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC)
  • AirPods Pro 2 might come integrated with AirTag features in the charging case
  • AirPods Pro 2 is expected to launch in October 2022

The second-generation AirPods Pro, likely to be launched later this year, may support lossless audio support and a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it.

The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), according to popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a note to investors, Kuo detailed the new AirPods Pro 2, which can also have integrated AirTag features in the charging case and support for Apple Lossless, reports AppleInsider.

According to AppleInsider, it is already two years since AirPods Pro was launched in October 2019.

Media reports earlier said that AirPods Pro 2 will be released in early 2022. However, a new report pushed that back to the third quarter of 2022.

In the latest investors' note on Sunday, Kuo said he also expects more integration of health features in the AirPods Pro 2.

In a previous memo, he had said that the model would feature updated motion trackers for greater fitness applications.

"AirPods are higher priced, target Apple device users, and aim to provide innovation and eco-experience to increase added value," Kuo had said.

