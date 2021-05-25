iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6 and more updates rolled out for Apple devices

Apple starts rolling out new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, WatchOS updates.

Apple is gearing up to host the huge WWDC 2021 event, where we will see new iterations of its operating systems across various platforms. Before we get to see the iOS 15, the company wants to fix a few things in the current iteration of software available. Apple has rolled out iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 updates. Here’s what you need to know.

Most of these software updates are here to fix some of the bugs and issues reported by users. However, they also bring some new features that might prove helpful to some users. The software updates have already been rolled out and you should be able to install the same on your device.

How to install iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6 on your iPhone, iPad?

Open the Settings app on your iPhone/iPad.

Head over to General > Software Update.

Tap on Download & Install option, which will be available right below the update information.

Once downloaded, hit the install option, which will restart your device and boot you into the new operating system version.

We would recommend that you take a complete backup of your device ahead of performing the update.

What do the new updates offer?

As for iOS 14.6, it brings support for podcast subscriptions and Apple Card Family. It also brings some necessary bug fixes. Besides that, iPhone users will now be able to unlock their iPhones with Voice Control. The update even brings an option to add an email address as a contact method for the AirTags.

Similarly, macOS Big Sur 11.4 and iPadOS 14.6 add support for podcast subscriptions and Apple Card Family. With the new watchOS 7.5, Apple has rolled out the ECG feature for Apple Watch users in Peru and Malaysia.