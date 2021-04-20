Apple Spring Loaded Event: How to watch live stream online, what to expect and more

Image Source : APPLE Here's how you can watch the Apple Spring Loaded Event live stream.

Apple is hosting an event tonight at the Steve Jobs Theater. The event is labelled “Spring Loaded” and it is has left many Apple fans excited about the new product announcements. The company is said to launch new iMacs with a new design, mini-LED iPad Pro and AirPods 3.

Apple is set to kick off the event on April 20 at 10:30 PM IST. The event will be live on the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, interested people can come back here and click on the video embedded below at 10:30 PM tonight.

What to expect?

Apple is expected to launch the much-anticipated iPad Pro with mini-LED display at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event. Alongside the new iPad, the company is also expected to launch a new and improved version of the much popular Apple Pencil. Also, the company could showcase the new iPad mini and an entry-level iPad.

While there is a shortage of silicon chipsets around the globe, Apple is still expected to launch the new redesigned iMac models. However, it is possible that the company will only disclose the information and the sale for the computer will start a few months later. According to the leaks and rumours, the new iMacs will be powered by the Apple’s M1 chip bringing more power to the table.

Most Apple fans are excited about the new iMac and iPad models but the company is also expected to launch other products. This includes the much-awaited Apple AirTags, AirPods 3 and more.

Lastly, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to launch a new version of the Apple TV. It will most likely be powered by the A12X processor. While that is what we are expecting on the product side, on the software end, Apple is expected to roll out the iOS 14.5 update after the event.