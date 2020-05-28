Apple now lets you customise MacBook in India: See how it works

Image Source : APPLE Apple MacBook Air 2020

Apple MacBooks, iPads, and Mac PCs used to sell in India on the preconfigured basis. However, this has changed now and the Cupertino tech major now allows users to go for the customised version of the MacBook Air, Mac Mini, iMac, and other Mac computers. Read on to know what it means and how it will work.

People in India will now be able to choose the configuration of MacBooks, iPads, and iMacs as Apple has started providing configure-to-order (CTO) or build-to-order (BTO) options in the country. This means that users will be able to order for an Apple product with their choice of RAM, storage or a more powerful graphics card. For those who don't know, Apple provides this ability to only some regions and India always got selective variants of the MacBooks, iPads, and Mac computers.

For users to go for this option, they are required to contact the authorised Apple resellers and order the MacBook, iPad, or Mac as per the desired configuration. Once the order is placed, the product will reach them within 4 to 5 weeks. Hence, users should head to the Apple website and compare the various models available of the Apple laptops and computers and finally choose the ones they want.

The new ability will help cater to the different needs of different users in India. This way, they get to add elements they need the most and keep some as it is if they aren't utilised much.

In addition to this, Apple is planning to launch the first-ever online store as well as an offline store in India quite soon. Currently, Apple products are sold via third-party online portals and authorised resellers offline in the country.

