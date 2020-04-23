Apple iPhones can be easily hacked via its mail app; Apple to fix the security flaw soon

Image Source : PIXABAY iPhone

Apple iPhones and iPads are susceptible to hacking and this is possible due to the security flaws in the Apple email app. The security issues have been discovered by the cybersecurity firm ZecOps and a research report has been published for the same. Read on to know what issues Apple's mail app has and how the iPhones/iPads can be hacked.

Apple mail app security issues

According to the research report, the iOS mail app has majorly two security issues that have been affecting the mailing app since January 2018. The bugs discovered were the OBB Write and the Heap-Overflow bugs.

The security issues allowed hackers to access the mails of iPhone users by remotely sending them specially-designed mails. The emails are not large but enough to consume significant RAM.

Once the emails are opened, the mail app would crash. Additionally, the vulnerabilities also slowed down the mail app but it wasn't a lot. Once the attack is successful, the hackers would be able to access the device's information while the app is being forcefully rebooted. If the attacks are unsuccessful, the emails would show the message, "This message has no content" and if another attack is executed, the failed one would get deleted. Another vulnerability affects the device when the email hasn't been fully downloaded.

It is suggested that the vulnerabilities have been present since the iPhone 6 and the latest iOS 13 version is easily exploitable. The security firm told Apple about the flaws in March and Apple has suggested that a fix for the same will be out soon. Until then, it's best advised that people don't use the iOS Mail app.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage